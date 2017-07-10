Penryn Primary Academy's first medal-winning sports visited the town's bowling club on Monday morning to celebrate and to thank the players who mentored them to success.

Pupils from the bowls team went to Penryn Bowling Club for some food and to see club members who provided training and support ahead of the Cornwall School Games finals, in which they won the silver medal.

The pupils had been supported in the lead up to the games by PE coordinator Mike Taylor, and bowling club member Joe Nathan provided them with plenty of training.

Teacher Giles Head said: the club had the children down for "three or four training sessions, to teach them how to bowl."

He said: "Joe has been here all the time helping out, and other club members have come along: Teaching them rules, how to bowl on the bias, how to score, and about etiquette and teamwork.

"A lot of the children haven't represented the school before in sports so it was good to have children that hadn't done that."

He added that the bowling club had invited the children back down to play, while the school hoped to continue its relationship with the club, as a "nice little community thing."

The school team had a successful run this year, starting with the Peninsula Area games, which it won against Chacewater, leading to qualification for the Cornwall School Games at Launceston.

Mr Nathan added; "I'm delighted for them. For me, it's like their school homework: You can't do it for them.

"You can tell them what to do, but they are children in a round robin against ten other teams.

"They did it themselves."

He added that he was "looking forward to next year," and continuing to teach the school's children to bowl.