Penzance's restored art deco lido has gained a little more prestige after bringing back two awards from this year's Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) South West awards.

Jubilee Pool won the institution's 2017 People's Choice Award, and also received a highly commended award for re-engineered projects over £1m.

The awards celebrate outstanding civil engineering achievement, innovation and ingenuity around the south west, and the event is a chance for projects and organisations from across the region to showcase the fantastic work that is taking place. The People’s Choice Award is voted for by members of the public and Jubilee Pool was the clear winner.

Richard Fish, chair of the awards judging panel, said: “We were delighted to celebrate the achievements of so many local projects at our awards ceremony.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all of the winning and highly commended projects; their work is a shining example of civil engineering at its best.”

Jubilee Pool is a grade II listed saltwater lido, one of the last of its kind in Europe, which was restored through a £3million restoration programme, preserving it for future generations.

The institution said the project has preserved a key landmark of national historical importance and the ongoing work of the Friends of Jubilee Pool, along with the recent handing over of the pool from the council to community ownership, demonstrates the passion of local people for this historic landmark and their willingness to take responsibility for its long term future.

Martin Nixon, chair of the Friends of Jubilee Pool, said: “This award shows exactly how important Jubilee Pool is, not only to the people of Penzance, but to people well beyond the borders of Cornwall. It also demonstrates what can be achieved when a community takes ownership of a cause close to their hearts.”

Dick Cliffe, mayor of Penzance, added: “I’d like to thank everyone who voted for Jubilee Pool. The pool is an important part of our architectural heritage that, not too long ago, was in genuine danger of falling into levels of disrepair beyond the possibility of recovery.

“Thanks to the efforts of the community and the friends group, with support from both Cornwall Council and Penzance Town Council, the funding was found to allow us to take on this ambitious project. We haven’t looked back since.”

And Nick James of Cormac, which carried out the work, said: “I am proud to receive this award on behalf of all those involved in the project.

“To have our work recognised by our peers in the civil engineering industry and take home an award of this nature, against tough competition, is a source of great pride.”