Over 240 surfers in Cornwall took to the water and joined hands to honour the memory of legendary surfer Jack O’Neil, who ‘just wanted to surf longer.’

A series of memorial paddle outs were scheduled for Sunday, July 9, in Jack’s hometown of Santa Cruz, California, with similar proceedings across the world.

Gathering at Great Western Beach, the huge crowd of surfers was guided out past the breaking waves by O’Neil team athlete, and 11-time European longboard champion, Ben Skinner.

As they joined hands in the water the surfers came together in a circle sharing words of remembrance, with floating floral tributes marking the life of the surfing legend.

The impressive ring of surfboards drifting attracted crowds of spectators who lined the headland and beach below.

The moving display symbolised the life of a fellow surfer whose sheer passion changed the face of surfing forever.

After paying their respects, surfers paddled back to the shore yet some remained in the water catching waves in memory of Jack.

Ben Skinner said: “It was an absolute honour and a privilege to be part of that amazing experience. Thanks to everyone who came along and joined the paddle out this evening.

“It was really special and something I certainly won’t forget for a very long time.”

Jack was born in Denver, Colorado on March 27, 1923.

He moved with his family to California, where he acquired a love for the beach early in his youth.

Following service in the US Navy during World War II, Jack moved to Ocean Beach in San Francisco in the early 1950s and immediately began experimenting on his kitchen table with various materials designed to protect against the frigid ocean water in Northern California.

By the 50s, Jack had both invented the first surfing and bodysurfing wetsuits and opened his first surf shop near Ocean Beach.

He also coined “Surf Shop,” a term for which he later received a Registered US Trademark.

Inspired by the growing surf scene, Jack moved with his growing family 75 miles south to Santa Cruz and opened his next surf shop.

Shortly thereafter he began making surfboards, promoting the first surf movies and producing wetsuits for the expanding population of surfers in Santa Cruz and throughout California.

By 1980 O’Neill had become a thriving international business and the world’s largest ocean recreation wetsuit designer and manufacturer. Jack viewed what he did as a passion, and was more surprised than anyone that the business grew to the point that it did.

Most recognisable for his eye patch and his beard, Jack was often seen driving around Santa Cruz in his convertible Jaguar. The eye patch resulted from his surfboard hitting his left eye while riding a wave.

In 1996 Jack established O’Neill Sea Odyssey (OSO), a marine and environmental education program which was his proudest achievement.

Remarking on OSO, Jack said, “The ocean is alive and we’ve got to take care of it. There’s no doubt in my mind that the O’Neill Sea Odyssey is the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Jack O’Neill, surfer, ocean lover, boating enthusiast, wetsuit pioneer, balloonist, and founder of the iconic worldwide surf company O’Neill, passed away in Santa Cruz, California on Friday 2nd June 2017, of natural causes at the age of 94.