A Royal British Legion stalwart who kept the Penryn branch open when many others might have given up has died at the age of 83.

Brian Plint, who became well known through Penryn and Cornwall at large as the branch's standard bearer and the county parade marshal, passed away on Sunday, July 9.

Brian carried out his national service with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) before working as a motor engineer at Carburetion Services on Church Road in Penryn, and joining the British Legion around 1970.

Chaz Wenmoth, the current president of the Penryn branch, said he first got to know Brian when the legion moved its meetings from the King's Arms pub to the Anchor Hotel in Penryn, and in the following years he went on to serve in virtually every position possible, including secretary, welfare officer and vice chairman. He also worked as the welfare officer for the Falmouth branch of the legion.

Chaz said: "At that time Brian was totally involved with the legion, both in the town and throughout the county. He was the county standard bearer, he went up to the Albert Hall for the Festival of Remembrance. He was known throughout the county.

"He went on to be the county parade marshal. Part of his job was to train other standard bearers; you could say that all the branches in the county will have, at some time or other, been trained by Brian.

"He really got into the motto of the legion, which is 'service not self.' Brian was a living example of that, even if he was unwell he would [answer a call] at the drop of a hat. Whenever he was called by the county headquarters, he would be there.

"Back in those days all the branches had their own welfare officer, and Brian went around visiting people, families of ex-servicemen and things like that."

Chaz also recalled how it was Brian who kept the legion going when it had dwindled down to only around four members, back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, while other branches around Cornwall and the rest of the country closed or were threatened with closure.

He said: "There was really only four of us meeting in the fishermen's hut on the quay to keep it going.

"Brian was the driving force. We said we were banging our heads against the wall [trying to keep up the legion], while Brian kept it going. He's the reason there's a legion in the town today. Other legions didn't have anyone of the calibre of Brian Plint."

Chaz added: "He also enjoyed his pint. He used to go every Friday night to the club in Penryn for a pint and a game of snooker.

"After legion meetings he would have a pint in the Seven Stars, he kept going to the Seven Stars for a pint right up until quite recently."

Brian leaves behind a wife, Phyllis, who was also involved with the British Legion, along with three children, Fiona, Helen and Andrew, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was awarded the British Legion Gold Badge, the organisation's highest award, and lifetime membership, which is only awarded to a select few, as well as receiving Penryn Town Council's top honour, the Saracen Award.