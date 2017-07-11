Falmouth Boat Watch is asking for the public's help in locating two stolen boats that were taken from the River Fal area in the last fortnight.

The Falmouth marine crime team is searching for a red, Wilderness Tsunami 120 sit-in kayak, which was stolen when its chain was cut, some time between July 1 and 5.

Officers are also looking for a grey and blue Honda rigid-bottom dinghy, mooring number 486, which was stolen between July 5 and 7.

Police are asking the public for any information about the two boats, or about the thefts, which both happened at Loe beach between Truro and Mylor.

PCSO Chris Braddon said: "I have also received unconfirmed reports of another kayak blue in colour stolen from Loe Beach. No further details known at this time."

If you have any information, contact PCSO Braddon on 101 quoting crime reference CR/54742/17 for the kayak or CR/55384/17 for the dinghy.