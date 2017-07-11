Plans for up to 300 new homes on a Falmouth greenfield site will be revealed in a public consultation at Falmouth Cricket Club next Wednesday.

The Church Commissioners for England will be holding a pre-planning application exhibition of the plans, which are proposed for fields next to the A39 between Ponsharden and the Hill Head roundabout.

The cricket club, off Trescobeas Road, will be open for the exhibition between 4pm and 8pm on July 19, giving the public the chance to discuss the plans with the project team.

Those unable to attend will be able to request further information or ask questions by contacting Lichfields on 0117 403 1980 or emailing bristol@lichfields.uk