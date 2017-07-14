Time is running out to get in your entries or nominations for the 2017 South West Farmer Awards. You need to move quickly because the deadline of Friday, September 1 is fast approaching.

Organised by the highly regarded South West Farmer newspaper, which has been serving the farming community in the south west for over 30 years, in association with Cornish Mutual, the event will be held on November 2, 2017 at the Colin Atkinson Pavilion at Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, Somerset, the home of county cricket. Do you know of any farmers or farming families that are deserving of recognition? Then it is time to get nominating.

The South West Farmer Awards celebrate all that the farming industry in this wonderful part of the country has to offer.

Categories this year include: • Farmhand of the Year • Organic Farmer of the year • Innovation Award • Farm Manager of the Year • Sheep Farmer of the Year • Beef Farmer of the Year • Dairy Farmer of the Year • Arable Farmer of the Year • Outstanding Achievement of the Year • Green Farmer of the Year • Family Run Farm of the Year • Young Farmer of the Year Each category nominee will have to meet set criteria, including enterprise performance, use of technology, environmental considerations, contribution to the community/agricultural industry and vision/marketing strategy.

All nominations will be judged by the panel of sponsors. The South West Farmer Awards give the farming industry in the south west a chance to stand up and be recognised with an emphasis on future and forward-thinking farmers.

Supported by industry experts, the event gives local farmers, suppliers, breeders and everyone involved in the industry the recognition they deserve for the tremendous work they do throughout the year.

Alan Goddard, managing director of south west rural insurance company Cornish Mutual, said; “We are delighted to support the South West Farmer Awards once again. Last year’s awards evening was a fantastic celebration of the dedication and passion of the rural community that keeps the industry thriving. For more than 100 years we have been committed to supporting the region’s farming community and we remain faithful to our rural roots, which is why we feel initiatives like this are so important.”

South West Farmer editor Paul Armstrong said: “We were delighted with the huge success of last year’s South West Farmer Awards. They recognise the immense contribution farmers in the south west make to the UK economy and their local community. Farmers are at the forefront of cutting edge technology and innovation and we want to reflect that pride in our region.

“Make sure you get hold of one of the nomination forms either in the South West Farmer newspaper, download at the southwestfarmer.co.uk or look out for them at agricultural shows in the south west throughout the summer.”

Other sponsors include Coodes Solicitors, Mole Valley, New Generation and Omex Ltd who have sponsored arable farmer of the year.

To nominate for any of the above categories simply fill in the nomination form in the paper or online at southwestfarmer.co.uk/awards and either send it to South West Farmer Awards nominations 2017, South West Farmer Newspaper, Falmouth Business Park, Bickland Water Road, Falmouth, TR11 4SZ or e-mail to editorial@southwestfarmer.co.uk The closing date for nominations is Friday, September 1