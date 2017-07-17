A sunny day has dawned and the signs are promising for a busy Stithians Show today.

The largest one-day agricultural show in the South West of England, the annual event is a real treat for all visitors with a wealth of trade stands, local crafts and the popular Taste of Cornwall marquee offering glorious Cornish produce.

Showcasing all aspects of rural life, the countryside area and exhibition ring will be providing a range of performances from duck herding to dressage to music and demonstrations of heritage skills. Hundreds of animals will be polished to perfection as exhibitors compete for top accolades at the show and competitors fight for the prizes as they bake, sew and grow their way into the placings.

The main arena will be hosting the popular grand parade which showcases the prize-winning sheep and cattle along with the action packed show jumping rounds where horses and riders do battle over huge courses against the clock.

The show committee is pleased to be launching their new Members’ Pavilion at this year’s show. The new feature will provide a viewing area for the main ring as well as provide a social, focal point for the show with a bar, seating and snacks during the day.

“Come rain or shine, it’s going to the place to be this year,” said Jenna Payne, show secretary. "Show membership is open to everybody and is not only a means of supporting Stithians Agricultural Association but also members can take advantage of the perks such as free entry to the show, the option of forward parking, members’ newsletters and now with entry to the Members Pavilion, it really offers value for money.”

The show will also be offering a free Sunflower Trail to all visitors, which will take visitors to new areas of the show and highlights areas where there are learning opportunities, such as trying gig rowing, milling flour or having a go at milking a cow.

Jenna added: “With recent studies revealing massive gaps in the public’s knowledge of where their food comes from, we know we have a great deal of work to do in helping to educate people about country ways.

“The show is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to get an insight into rural life, food and farming and we hope that the educational opportunities available at the show will grow over the coming years as more local companies come on board.”

South West Seeds, the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, Rare Breeds Survival Trust, Cornwall Guild of Spinners and Weavers and the Portreath Gig Rowing Club have all already offered their support to the project this year by offering a range of hands-on activities.

Local schools have also been invited to attend. Jenna said: “We’re thrilled with the take up so far, these children are the next generation of farmers and guardians of the countryside and we have a duty to inspire and encourage their interest.”

The showground is open now to visitors and will remain so into this evening.