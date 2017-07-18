Penryn was buzzing on Saturday as carnival-goers swarmed through town for the grand finale of the town's annual week of celebrations.

There was a great turn out for the Penryn Carnival, with plenty of groups getting into fancy dress for this year's theme of bees and butterflies.

The sun shone down as the procession was led by town crier Jim Henderson through streets bedecked with bunting, accompanied by the music of Lanner and District Silver Band, the band of 2nd Camborne Boys' and Girls' Brigades, and the sounds of the Falmouth Marine Band.

The parade featured the mayor Shelley Peters and her mayor’s cadet in a Rolls Royce, followed by the carnival queen and fairy king and queen, the Royal British Legion Standards and St Dennis' carnival queen, along with representatives of Flying Start Nursery, Penryn Primary Academy, Penryn Buzz, Penryn Bingo Ladies, Penryn Neighbour Plan, Penryn College, and Penryn Athletic Football Club. The Best in Carnival award was won by Michelle Bray and the staff from Tanya’s Courage Trust, inspired by Sasha Watson, dressed as Bees, Butterflies and Beekeepers.

The parade finished at the Famous Barrel where there was a hog roast with proceeds being donated to Children’s Hospice Care.

The carnival was the culmination of Penryn Week, which began the previous Sunday with a service on Penryn Quay, attended by the Falmouth Lifeboat and featuring hymns, readings and poetry.

On Monday, residents enjoyed waltzes and foxtrots during an afternoon tea dance at the Temperance Hall, while children and adults had a chance to shine, despite the rain, with an evening of sports on College Field, ending with a tug of war.

Other events included talks in the Temperance Hall by historian John Kirby and Exeter University professor Dave Hosken, and another by Kevin Thomas of local bee conservation initiative Penryn Buzz, as well as a history walk and talk by town councillor Chaz Wenmoth.

On Thursday night 103 Voices for 103 Years were raised in the Methodist Chapel, with Four Lanes Male Voice Choir, Mylor Rhythm, Penryn Badgers and Penryn’s very own Retired School Choir joining in song.

The week also featured several competitions, including a quiz won by Penryn Town Council's staff team and a Euchre tournament won by Michelle Davey and Dougie Holdroff.