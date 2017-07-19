Two Falmouth lawyers have been awarded promotions from law firm Coodes Solicitors. Family lawyer Lucy Theobald is now a partner and corporate and commercial lawyer Kirsty McAuley is an associate - both work in Coodes Solicitors' Falmouth office at Falmouth Business Park.

Seven lawyers have recently been promoted to partner or associate across Coodes Solicitors’ network of Cornwall offices.

Lucy has extensive experience in advising on divorce, domestic abuse and issues relating to children. She began her legal career when she was 18 and qualified as a solicitor in 2004. She is now president of Cornwall Law Society and chair of Relate Cornwall.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been promoted to partner," she said."My role is very rewarding because I can help people resolve really difficult situations and make a real difference to their lives. I am extremely proud to be part of the Coodes team and to work for a law firm that is so dedicated to the local community.”

Kirsty trained and qualified with Coodes. After gaining experience elsewhere, she returned to the firm in 2015 and now works with businesses across Cornwall and beyond, advising them on a whole range of legal issues, from starting up to selling a business.

She said: “I am really proud to be part of the growth and development at Coodes and to be able to contribute to the expertise of our specialist corporate and commercial team. In my role I am fortunate to work with many exciting South West businesses. I am often called in at stressful times, but it feels good to be able to guide them through any difficulties and help them do the best thing for their business.”

Chairman of Coodes Solicitors, Peter Lamble said: “Congratulations to all our new partners and associates. We are very proud to see each of them progressing in their careers at Coodes. Working across our specialist teams, and across Cornwall, these seven professionals are all contributing to Coodes’ reputation for delivering an excellent service to businesses and individuals.”