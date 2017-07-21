As the rain hits Cornwall, businesses on Market Strand are facing the now-familiar sight of flooding at the end of the Prince of Wales Pier.

A stream of water was running down Killigrew Street and Webber Hill this morning, and the excess water had forced up the drain covers and sent floodwater out across Falmouth's lowest lying road.

Businesses had sandbags and flood gates atthe ready, although by 11am no water had managed to get into any ofthe premises.

Dave Martin, from the Prince of Wales pub, said he had started getting the sandbags ready on Thursday night, when the rain and the flooding had first started.

He said: "Nothing's been done. There's raw sewage running down the street.

"I got the sand bags up last night because the first one was at 11.30 last night.

"We phoned last night and they still haven't been down to clear the roads up."

Teresa Patton, manager of the Red cross shop on Prince of Wales Pier which has been forced to close in the past due to flood damage, said the water had come close but they had prepared sandbags just in case.

She said: "We've got some sand bags ready, we will put them out tonight before we leave.

"I've been speaking to the guy from South West Water, and I think they've got some longer term plans.

"It's never going to go away because this is the lowest point in Falmouth so all the water congregates here."

Castle Beach Cafe was also hit when the waters started pouring over the sea wall above.

There are also reports on social media of flooding by Trago Mills, at Falmouth Docks, Ponsharden, Flushing, and Trelawney Park in Penryn, and a drain has come up near the Boslowick Garage.