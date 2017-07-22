An emergency phone call in the early hours of this morning saw firefighters scrambled to a home in Falmouth.

A 999 call was received just before 4.50am calling them to Acacia Road, where a smoke alarm was going off.

Woken by the sound, the people living there had found their home filled with smoke.

Two crews from Falmouth Fire Station were sent, with the first crew to arriving discovering a small fire in the cooker that had already gone out.

The crew made the scene safe, before confirming the cause of the fire was accidental.