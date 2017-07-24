Last week saw the Penryn Camera Club host an exhibition in Penryn Town hall as part of Penryn Week. Over 150 people went in to the exhibition over the three days and voted for their favourite picture. There was a great variety of pictures ranging from wildlife, still life, landscapes and portraits. Members were asked to provide four of their favourite photos to exhibit. The overall winner voted on by the visitors was Penryn Harbour by Victor Tullin and second was Falmouth Docks by Kevin Kerslake.

The final day of the exhibition was on the Saturday when a lot of people were drawn in to see the photos as they waited for the carnival to come down past the town hall.

A young lady called Phoebe was the winner of the draw who chose a picture of a Red Admiral Butterfly by Caroline Coward and will receive her print from Derek Godridge.

There was a lot of interest from potential new members who asked lots of questions about the club and when the next meeting was. The club has events running through their summer break which include a cream tea hosted by one of the members in their own garden. Members will be able to meet up and swap stories and take photos of for the next season which starts in September.

The club meets at The Space, Penryn Rugby Club, Kernick Road, on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm. Details can be found on the website.