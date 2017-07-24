Perranporth residents were called upon on to help clean up their local beach as part of the Barefoot Wine Beach Rescue Project, an initiative that encourages the British public to ‘Leave Only Footprints’ on the UK’s beaches. The 103 volunteers removed a staggering one tonne of litter from Perranporth Beach during just one afternoon.

To add a competitive element to the beach clean, a giant set of Barefoot Wine "Scales of Grat-TOE-tude" popped up on the beach, with a bottle of Barefoot Wine being awarded to the team that collected the largest amount of litter so they can toast their success.

Marketing director at Barefoot Wine, Olga Senkina said: “At Barefoot Wine our mission is to make the world a better place through wine and the Barefoot Wine Beach Rescue Project is a great example of how we do this. We are very proud to have worked with 6,200 volunteers to collect 13 tonnes of litter from UK beaches over the last nine years. We are delighted again to encourage the Perranporth community to come and help us clean their local beach and make the local area a better place for everyone to enjoy in the process."

The project will run across the country throughout the summer in partnership with environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) who, for the last 27 years, have worked tirelessly to protect the UK’s oceans, waves, beaches, and wildlife.

Head of community and engagement at SAS, Dom Ferris, said: “Over the past decade it has never ceased to amaze us how incredible community spirit can be."