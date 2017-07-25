The Chain Locker pub in Falmouth has been given a new premises licence ahead of its reopening despite complaints from nearby residents over potential noise and other disturbances.

Cornwall Council's licensing act sub-committee granted the pub's owners, St Austell Brewery, a premises licence to serve alcohol to serve alcohol between 8am and 1am, with a half hour's drinking-up time meaning the pub may remain open until 1.30am, subject to certain conditions.

The application had faced objections from the owners of four homes on Quay Street, including some with holiday letting rooms, who were concerned about noise and the impact on their privacy from a new balcony area attached to the Shipwrights, which is also covered by the new licence.

They had requested that the pub close at midnight at the latest, any tables and chairs be removed from North Quay overnight, bottle bins not be emptied outside late at night, and that the pub windows and doors remain closed at all times.

Kevin Barrett and Sophia Mylona who own the Old Quay House, wrote to Cornwall Council that later opening hours would "undoubtedly be a cause of noise disturbance," and "there would be a real risk of undesirable behaviour."

They said: "The likelihood of nuisance is compounded by the application being for far later hours than is the current normal practice in that location.

"The very late opening hours sought by the Chain Locker would attract uncharacteristic late drinking to a residential location."

Chris and Joanna Kennedy, who own the Watch House, wrote: "In warm weather unless a condition is included the windows and doors of the building will be left open, the noise will be intolerable."

They requested that a condition be included in the licence "that all windows and doors of the Chain Locker are kept shut."

And they pointed out that as there was no restrictions on emptying bottle bins, this had caused noises which had been a "big problem" for many years, adding: "Our complaints to the management about this problem in the past has usually fallen on deaf ears."

The couple also raised concerns about "noise, light and smoke pollution" from people using the North Quay seating area, and intrusion into the privacy of residents from people using the first floor balcony of the restaurant, asking that it not be used after 9pm.

The committee heard that no objections had been raised by Falmouth Town Council, the police, or environmental health.

Members also heard representations from St Austell Brewery which stated that the pub, claimed to be the oldest in town, had been purchased in a bad state of repair and the brewery had significantly improved the premises. They also stated that the requested hours for live music had been reduced from the previous licence, and the focus of the pub would be shifted towards food and the balcony areas would only be for restaurant customers.

The committee approved the application as submitted, subject to the conditions that bottles not being deposited into bins outside the premises between 8pm and 8am, and the external balconies only being used by customers consuming food.

Adam Luck, the St Austell Brewery estate director, said: “Bringing the Chain Locker back to life has certainly been a challenge and, with all of the major structural defects we discovered along the way, one that many may well have walked away from. However, the building is a fundamental part of the old quay and we are delighted that we have been able to restore it and preserve its heritage for the town and for visitors to it. Getting the licence in order is another step that brings us closer to reopening and we look forward to showing everybody the fruits of our very serious labour in September.”