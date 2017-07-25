Four teenagers are waiting to hear if they will be punished after sinking a boat in Falmouth Harbour on Monday.

Falmouth Police's Twitter page reported on Monday: "Four youths [are] currently being dealt with for sinking a small boat that was moored up in Falmouth harbour this evening."

The boys, all aged between 12 and 14, had been tombstoning off Church Street car park and swimming in the harbour, when they decided to climb aboard the boat, and in doing so and playing on it caused it to sink.

The boat is a six or seven foot wooden punt, which is still attached to its mooring, and the harbour master is aware and is currently looking to locate the owner, recover the boat and assess it.

A police spokesperson said: "Once the owner has been located and the damage (if any) has been assessed the four can be dealt with appropriately."