A the site of the last bank on Penryn's main street could be converted into four one bedroom flats if plans are approved by Cornwall Council.

The building at 25 Higher Market Street, which was until recently a branch of Lloyds Bank, is the subject of an application for planning permission to convert it into four self contained units over three floors.

The new scheme proposes the creation of two flats on the ground floor, with one each on the first and second floors, while the current doorway facing onto the street would be changed to a window and a new communal access would be created via a new doorway onto an adjacent opeway.

The design also includes the removal of a current outside rear staircase from the ground to first floor levels and the blocking up of a first floor rear doorway, while the new rear ground floor flat would have access to a patio and the first floor flat would have a small rear terrace area.

The design statement accompanying the application says the grade II listed building was originally built as a town house in the mid-18th century, when the town had an established a link with the waterfront and had enjoyed "a period of sustained development which followed through to the start of the19th century."

It also notes that the building was marked as a bank on maps from 1900, but says the recent closure was "probably more linked to the decline of the high street bank," and says the town is "struggling in these harsh economic times" and is changing in character since the arrival of the universities.

The design statement concludes: "Generally the alterations will not impact on the immediate surroundings or detract

from street scene and will contribute to the longevity of the building by making it more economically viable and provide accommodation for local people as the aim is to sell them individually rather than provide student lets."

The proposal currently has no public comments and can be found on Cornwall Council's planning website using reference PA17/05833.