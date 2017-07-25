A group of disgruntled Penryn parents reached a compromise with school authorities after an assembly last week was seen to recognise only high achievers at the expense of normal pupils.

Parents at Penryn Primary Academy had accused the school of only valuing "overachievers" and not the other pupils with a year six leavers' assembly to which only certain parents were invited, and had organised a separate party in a park in Penryn to celebrate all the pupils that were leaving the school.

Asked about the complaints on Friday, Tania Williams, communications officer with the Aspire Academy Trust which runs the school, told the Packet that the school had organised a second assembly for Monday to celebrate the primary years of every pupil in the year group.

She said: "For many years Penryn Primary has provided an extensive array of experiences, trips and special moments for its year six children. The year six leavers' assembly is the culmination of a busy summer term and traditionally parents of award-winners are invited in to celebrate with the entire year six group.

"Penryn Primary prides itself on working closely with its families, listening and responding sensitively and appropriately at all times to any concerns or issues raised by parents/carers. The school constantly reviews its extra-curricular offerings and programme to pupils and has today contacted all year six parents to invite them in to school on Monday, July 24, to celebrate their child's primary years."

Lea Williams, a mother at the school, said hoped the parents' success would set a precedent for future years, and added that she felt inquiries by the Packet had "pushed them in the right direction."

She said: "I'm just hoping that it's paved the way for the next year sixes that are coming, that they might do something at least to recognise it. As parents we all felt a bit let down that they didn't do anything really."

She added that it would have been nice to have a leavers' party or barbecue similar to those held in other schools, and parents would still be holding their own party in the park on Tuesday afternoon.