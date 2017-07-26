This weekend will see the launch of the All-New Ford Fiesta and Vospers is hosting showroom events in Cornwall.

You can be among the first to discover the All-New Fiesta with it set to be the centre of attention at Vospers showrooms in Truro and St Austell, as well as in other Vospers showrooms in Plymouth, Exeter, and Torbay, across Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

Test drives are available with booking highly recommended and you will need to present your driver's licence and National Insurance number upon arrival.

In addition to various models of the All-New Fiesta in the Vospers showrooms, there will also be a selection of classic Ford Fiestas on display showcasing the heritage of Britain's best-selling car.

Referring to the design, Ford has said: "Flowing, sculpted lines shape the aerodynamic body, and there's an air of refinement you'll notice the moment you set eyes on it.

"You'll find exactly what you're looking for in All-New Fiesta: it's the most technologically advanced small car ever produced by Ford."

Key features

SYNC 3 enabling you to stay connected via voice control and now touchscreen

A powerful, rich new sound from the Bang and Olufsen audio system

Safety as standard with Lane Keeping Aid and optional Pre-Collision Assist

Driver aid technology, Active Park Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control

For the first time ever in a Fiesta, a panoramic roof

The new look is billed to be 'ultra-modern, ultra-stylish', yet 'reassuringly familiar'. To put it simply – this is the Fiesta enhanced.

Find out more about the All-New Ford Fiesta at Vospers here.

You can find out more about the launch event here.