Four boys who sunk a boat while swimming and tombstoning in Falmouth Harbour will have to write a letter of apology to the owner, police have said.

The group reportedly overturned the small punt on Monday evening by climbing on it while playing in the harbour, and were told they would have to wait for it to be recovered before learning of any punishment.

The boys, aged between 12 and 14, had been tombstoning at Church Street car park, and police tweeted on Monday that they were being "dealt with," while any punishment had to wait until the boat's owner was located and any damage was assessed.

PCSO Sam Crowther told the Packet on Wednesday that there had been no damage to the boat, and said: "The four boys involved are writing apology letters to the owner for the inconvenience and hassle."