Falmouth's four day festival of fitness and fun has returned for another year, kicking off in Kimberley Park this morning.

ZestiFal, a long weekend of free healthy activities in the open air, began with the Kimberley Park Active Day, giving visitors the chance to sample hockey, circus skills, mountain biking, Zumba, cricket, rugbytots and martial arts, among others.

The festival continues until Sunday, with a skate park and climbing wall on The Moor all weekend, while events square will have inflatable fun on Friday and Saturday and a tennis tournament on Sunday.

And on Gyllyngvase beach WeSUP paddleboarding will be offering a range of activities through the weekend, while the nearby tennis courts will host a roller-derby summer slam on Saturday afternoon.

