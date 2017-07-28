Firemen have rescued a workman who suffered a medical episode while working on top of a building in Falmouth this morning (28/7).

Western Terrace was closed some time after 9am as fire crews worked to bring the man down from the building to allow him to be treated by paramedics.

South West Ambulance Service wrote on Twitter: "The patient is on scaffolding and has had a fit."

A fire service spokesperson said: "One appliance from Falmouth, the line rescue team from Tolvaddon and an aerial ladder platform from Truro attended, along with police and paramedics.

"He was brought to ground by the aerial ladder platform, and taken to hospital for check ups."