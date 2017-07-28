Police are searching for a 20 year old Falmouth man after he failed to appear in court to face robbery charges.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in tracing Rowhan Glenister, who was originally charged with robbery on May 4, and is now wanted for failing to attend Truro Crown Court.

A force spokesperson said: "Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest Glenister, and we are now appealing to the public for information about his whereabouts and to report any sightings.

"Glenister is believed to be in the west/mid areas of Cornwall and is not considered a direct threat to the public. He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build."

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting crime number CR/032946/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111, or via the charity’s website at crimestoppers-org.uk