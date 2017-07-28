Hundreds of students from Falmouth and Exeter Universities have returned to Cornwall over the last two weeks for their graduation ceremonies.

This week (28/7) the latest graduates from the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus were at Truro Cathedral, where appeared in cap and gown to receive their degrees.

The ceremony was presided over by the university chancellor Lord Myners of Truro, along with the vice-chancellor Professor Sir Steve Smith.

Hundreds of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were awarded, before the graduates went on to enjoy a champagne reception at the campus.