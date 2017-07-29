A fugitive from Falmouth who failed to attend a court appearance for alleged robbery has been found thanks to the help of the public.

Rowhan Glenister had been the subject of a police hunt after he did not arrive for a hearing at Truro Crown Court.

Police put out public appeal for help in tracing 20-year-old Glenister, who was originally charged with robbery on May 4.

Falmouth Police have now issued an update this lunchtime saying: “Glenister was located by officers last night and arrested. Thank you for the public support regarding this.”