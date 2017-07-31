Penryn's community heritage festival returns following last year's shining success, and this year it will last two days with another two preliminary events.

Kemeneth will take place on Saturday and Sunday October 14 and 15, and will be packed to the gunwales with Cornish theatre, music, dance, arts and crafts, storytelling, folklore, stalls and a procession of giant puppets.

Kemeneth, means ‘community’ in Cornish, and through the events there will be ample opportunities to join many groups who will be researching, developing ideas and creating new ways to engage with the town's unique and exciting heritage.

The main event is the staging of some of the stories from the medieval Ordinalia mystery plays, written at Glasney College in Penryn in the 15th century. They were translated by Alan M Kent, and the production is produced and directed by Guy Watson of Dreamteam Theatre. The cast are all local people, the town’s streets are used as the staging, and the audience are roped in to use props and make

The first launch event is a heritage talk on Saturday, August 7 at St Gluvias Community Hall in Penryn, from 7.30pm to 9pm, which is free to attend and open to all.

One of the speakers, Alan M Kent, will be talking about the Ordinalia and its events located at Glasney College, and explaining The Legend of the Rood - a series of medieval tales loosely based on the Old Testament - in Penryn.

Chaz Wenmoth is known to many in the town as a town councillor, and a lover of local history, dressing up and bees, who will be talking about Penryn and it's life during WW1.

The second launch event will see the community invited to be part of the professionally produced Ordinalia Procession - described as somewhere between Helston's Hal-an-Tow and an outdoor touring theatre show. Guy Watson, the director and producer, is calling for all creatives, history buffs, Cornwall nerds, community performers of all ages and those with theatrical tendencies, to attend either or both evenings, on Monday, August 7, at the Temperance Hall and Wednesday, August 9, at the Town Hall, both at 6.30pm.

Following the huge success of last year’s Kemeneth the organisers would like to have as many members of the community involved as possible, whether they are sewing costumes, spray painting set, playing God, Noah or Moses, or would prefer to simply help usher the audience. All ages are welcome, no experience is necessary and there is no obligation to participate.

Kemeneth 2017 will be performed on Saturday, October 14, and rehearsals will be on Wednesday evenings from September 6.