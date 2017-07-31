Police are investigating the theft of a dinghy from a mooring on the Helford River last weekend.

The boat was stolen from its mooring near the Helford River Sailing Club, between July 22 and 23.

A police spokesperson said: "The dinghy is described as dirty white in colour with blue fenders and yellow reflective tape between them. "It has TT Peerless on the rear of the dinghy and is described as looking a bit like a police boat."

Anyone with any information regarding the theft should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference CR/61413/17.