Current and former HM Coastguard staff gathered at St Budock Church on Thursday to pay their last respects to a colleague who died suddenly last month.

Alan Philip Matthews, a former Falmouth Coastguard officer who had moved to the south east, was 54 when he died at his home on July 11.

His daughter Joanne, who still lives in Falmouth, told the Packet he was a "much loved" husband to his wife Heather, father to his children Joanne, Kimberley and Philip, grandfather to their children, and son of his parents Len and Ruth.

She said: "Words can not describe how saddened we are by the loss of Alan.

"You always knew when he was around with his larger than life personality, happy character and caring nature. He would do anything for anyone and always had a smile on his face.

"He was proud to be Cornish and even though he had to work away for a couple of years he would always have a pasty by his side.

"He was a loving family man, but also loved his job within the coastguard agency, and often spoke of his days working at Goonhilly satellite station. We were all very proud of his achievements.

"As a family we are totally devastated by his unexpected death, and would like thank everyone for their kind words and support at this difficult time."

James Instance, the coastguard manager for Falmouth, said: "There was a lot of people who came down from the coastguard, from where he was based and where he was previously at Falmouth.

"It's a mark of respect to Alan that so many of his colleagues who worked with him, and those that are retired, in Falmouth and where he was recently, all attended.

"It's an emotional occasion, particularly for his family who will miss him tremendously, but he will also be sorely missed by all his colleagues at HM Coastguard."