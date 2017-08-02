After 15 years at the helm, Fal River Cornwall's managing director Tim Light is setting sail for retirement.

Fal River Cornwall is the brand name of Cornwall Ferries Ltd, a business owned by five local families primarily operating passenger boats on and around the Fal River.

As well as operating a fleet of traditional wooden boats, the company is also at the forefront of private sector led visitor marketing initiatives, green transport schemes and local community festivals.

The company started in 2002 with the Falmouth Park and Float/Ride and has since then grown from two boats shuttling up and down the Penryn River each summer, to nine boats criss-crossing the waterways between Falmouth, Truro and St Mawes.

Mr Light said: “It has been a wonderful experience building an award winning company in Cornwall. I have thoroughly enjoyed every single minute of it from overseeing the refit of classic vessels to designing a brand new one. With a strong team behind me, I have been lucky enough to see my dreams come to fruition.”

“It’s now time for me to start planning new adventures, and hand over the reigns to someone else who can to take the company to the next destination on its journey.”

Company chairman Tim Smithies added: “I’d like to thank Tim Light for all of his hard work, dedication and commitment over the years and growing the company to the success it is it today. It is a testament to his strong leadership skills that has made the Fal River area ‘Cornwall’s most popular visitor destination.’”