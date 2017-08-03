Police have arrested a man following a hit and run at St Keverne Ox Roast on Wednesday evening.

A 60 year old pedestrian suffered minor injuries after he was hit by a car in the village square yesterday evening, while the driver left the scene.

Police and ambulance were called to the village at around 8.45pm, but found the driver had already left.

A force spokesperson said: "Police have identified the suspect. He was arrested later that night."

A 30 year old man is currently in police custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.