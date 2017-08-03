A crewman has been airlifted to hospital following a fall onboard a ship in the River Fal this morning (3/8).

The coastguard was called to a medevac incident - a medical evacuation - to one of the vessels currently laid up at King Harry Reach in the Carrick Roads.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "At around 9.50am today UK Coastguard received a 999 call from a 160m cargo vessel reporting that one of their crew had been injured after a fall."

As well as the coastguard rescue helicopter, crews were sent from the Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team, Falmouth RNLI and South West Ambulance Service.