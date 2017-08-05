Falmouth was a sea of pink as far as the eye could see last night as hundreds of women paraded through the town centre to raise awareness and money for breast cancer charities.

In what is thought could even have been a record turnout, this year’s Pink Wig Parade saw huge levels of support from women wearing all manner of pink outfits and not forgetting the all-important wig.

And while men are not allowed to take part in the actual march, they offered their support by volunteering to collect donations and marshal the parade.

Even the town’s RNLI team got involved, donning pink wigs to show their support.

Each year the event raises money for Breast Cancer Now nationally and Cornwall Breast Care Team locally.

The parade from The Moor to Events Square was led once again by mascot Mabel Moobs – aka Betty Stoggs – and Falmouth Marine Band, in their final appearance wearing this year’s clown costumes before they unveil their outfits for the coming 12 months at tonight’s carnival.

It proved to be a fitting costume for this year’s Pink Wink Parade, which had a circus theme to mark five years of opening Falmouth Week.

For a full round up of all of this year’s Falmouth Week activities and event nights see this week’s Falmouth Packet.