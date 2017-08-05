Police have confirmed that a force helicopter seen circling Falmouth yesterday was hunting for a wanted man.

Those in the town have spoken of a "lot of police activity."

The helicopter could be seen flying over the Penmere area of Falmouth, as well as Union Corner.

The police helicopter team has now confirmed it was part of a search for a wanted man.

One person has since been taken into custody by officers on the ground.

Unconfirmed reports that it may have been searching for a missing child proved unfounded.