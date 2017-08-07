The coastguard has released footage of the rescue of a crewman who suffered serious injuries on Thursday after falling five metres from a crane to the deck of a ship laid up in the River Fal.

The coastguard rescue helicopter, Falmouth coastguard rescue team, both Falmouth lifeboats and an ambulance team were all sent to the ship at King Harry Reach at around 9.30am.

The coastguard had originally thought the rescue would require a restricted access, technical rope team, and were transported to the ship, the 160m long cargo vessel Netherland Reefer, on board the all weather lifeboat.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "Once on scene, the gentleman was quickly located on the deck of the vessel with serious injuries.

"Team members worked closely with lifeboat crew members to stabilise and package the casualty ready for transport in R924.

"Once the winchman was connected, team members used a high line to steady the stretcher on the winch."

The man was then airlifted from the deck of the ship and taken to Derriford Hospital.

Once complete, we stood down and RTB. Ready for service for 1230.

The spokesperson added: "We wish the casualty a speedy recovery."