Cornwall Council has approved 150 new homes for College Valley on the outskirts of Penryn - without any input from the planning committee.

Plans by Walker Developments for the green field site above College Hill have been approved under delegated authority by council planning officers - meaning it never had to go before Cornwall Councillors.

The plans sparked outrage in the town when first revealed in 2015, leading to protests and a petition of more than 2,000 signatures, and the recent outline application amassed 62 objections on Cornwall Council's online planning portal with no comments of support.

However Budock's Cornwall Councillor John Bastin, who's electoral division covers the development site, saw no reason to oppose application, and Penryn's councillor's Mary May and John Symons raised no objection, meaning it was not called in for scrutiny by committee.

Last month planning officer Peter Bainbridge told the Packet that planning rules brought in by the Conservatives in government had relaxed the requirements for large developments to go before committee, while the College Valley application had not received much public opposition, while Cornwall Councillors were "happy that it be dealt with under delegated powers."

"The number of objections isn't at the level where it would need a meeting."

Outline planning permission was granted last week by Cornwall Council head of planning Phil Mason, subject to several conditions, including the submission of a detailed application.

Walker Developments will also have to carry out public sewerage improvement works, provide a detailed Construction Environment

Management Plan, and submit a travel plan for approval by the council - particularly relevant as concerns had been raised over the single access point which lets out onto Hill Head.

The developers have to carry out traffic calming works along Hill Head and create a pedestrian refuge near the access site before any houses can be occupied, and will have to provide details of pedestrian and cycle routes to and through the site before any work can begin.

Agreements have also been made binding Walker Developments to provide the minimum 35 per cent affordable housing requirement, as well as to ensure that on site open space is provided and maintained, and to pay a contribution towards educational infrastructure and towards off-site open space at Penryn Rugby Club or Penryn College, Trelawney Play Area and Glasney Valley.

A planning officer's report accompanying the application states: "The proposed development forms one of the sites that the council has allocated to meet the housing needs of Penryn to 2030. There would be a number of benefits arising from it including provision of affordable housing in line with policy, off site highway improvements, ecological enhancements and significant open space provision."