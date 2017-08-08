The children of Mylor School celebrated the end of the academic year recently with their own mini festival.

The school's pupils all travelled to Porloe Farm near Mylor Churchtown, where they spent the day engaged in activities as part of Porloefest, which ended in an evening of music for parents and friends of the school.

The children competed at sports such as running and football, enjoyed workshops on skills such as drumming and making fire, and also spent time on crafts such as marbling, clay modelling and painting.

Andrew Martin, the school's assistant head, had originally had the idea as a plan to organise a running race, and got other people from the school community to get involved.

He said: "We had a lot of people willing to volunteer, and they all wanted to run different events.

"We thought we would still do the whole running thing, we did that in the morning, and then the volunteers came in and ran different activities for the children.

"The idea is that the children get to select their favourite things, and we put them into groups and make sure they get to do their favourite activities."

He added: "It's been brilliant. The children are very lucky, they have had an amazing experience.

"Each activity has been run really well, we're lucky the volunteers are so skilled."