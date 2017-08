Thousands gathered on the seafront and in boats in Falmouth Bay to see the Red Arrows return for another fantastic display on Wednesday.

The aerobatic display team delighted the crowds as they came back to the town for Falmouth Week, which has been moved to the bay following new safety rules.

Despite new restrictions the pilots brought their planes low over the boats for a series of dazzling maouevres, which took them from one side of the bay to the other.