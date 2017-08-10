Events Square in Falmouth will be hosting a weekend experience with a difference this August bank holiday, with a free festival celebrating the best of Cornish creatives.

Hosted by business start-up experts Outset, Summer Fest is a brand new festival style event that will celebrate the very best of clients’ creative talents.

Visitors will be able to browse a plethora of arts and crafts stalls selling bespoke goods from handcrafted jewellery and furniture to designer swimwear and vintage clothing, as well as feasting on an eclectic range of international cuisine.

The square will take on a party atmosphere with entertainment from local musicians, the delights of a catwalk fashion show, and martial arts performances and fitness demonstrations.

With children’s entertainment and a fun beach hut selfie photo booth, guests are guaranteed a bank holiday weekend to keep everyone happy.