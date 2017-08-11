Falmouth Week's Friday night fireworks have been postponed due to rain, the event organisers have announced.

The official Falmouth Week Twitter account posted this afternoon to say that the event will now take place at 10pm on Saturday, over the harbour.

The organisers tweeted:

ANNOUNCEMENT! Due to rain, the #FalmouthWeek fireworks display will be delayed until Saturday (tomorrow) at 10pm over the harbour.




