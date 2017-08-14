What started as an online chat between two Facebook friends turned in to a very success class reunion which saw over 100 people gather in Falmouth at the weekend.

Adrian Hagley and Lee Cooper were chatting online a few months ago and from this developed a group which called themselves the Nifty Fifties Club - Penryn School Class of '82 Leavers. The group now has 103 members and it was decided a reunion was in order.

They decided to coincide their get together with Falmouth Week in the hope that some locals would be returning home for the event. Saturday saw over 100 people descend on Falmouth Town Football Club, made up of class members and their partners/spouses.

People came from all over the country with one couple, Giselle and Mark, travelling from Italy, and messages were received from Australia and New York from classmates who were unable to attend. The group also remembered those that had unfortunately passed away well before their time.

Adrian said: "It was an absolutely fantastic evening with numbers attending surpassing expectation. It was an incredibly diverse group of 'Nifty Fifties' that Penryn School would be proud of. Maybe it shouldn't be left too long until another get together."