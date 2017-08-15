Penryn was filled with pomp and ceremony on Sunday as the town's branch of the Royal British Legion held their annual commemoration of VE Day and VJ Day.

A memorial parade marched through the town from the Temperance Hall to the Memorial Garden, led Breage Silver Band.

Behind the band came nine British Legion standards representing branches from as far as Saltash, Torpoint, Callington, St Columb Major and local branches, as well as Camborne British Legion, the Royal Naval Association and the dog handlers' standard - of which there are only three in the UK.

The standards were followed by veterans and representatives of the legion and the RNA, and town council representatives led by the mayor Shelley Peters as well as the mayor of Falmouth, Grenville Chapel.

The parade stopped at the Memorial Garden where the Reverend Ian Froom took a service and wreaths were laid at the town's memorial. After the memorial event, there were refreshments at the Temperance Hall, while the band played a medley of World War Two songs, and there was also a raffle which raised £75.