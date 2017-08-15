Penryn Town Council's planning committee will discuss plans for a 264 bed student accommodation complex at the former Homeshed site when it meets on Monday evening.

There will also be a presentation from Andy Cook, who will be putting the case for the development, as well as Mark Dawes of CAD Architects, who will speak regarding plans for the 2,000 bed Penvose Student Village which is proposed to be built near the Treluswell roundabout.

Councillors will also examine plans for a new mobile phone mast to be installed at the Kernick industrial estate.

The meeting will be held at 7pm in the council chamber of Penryn Town Hall.

The planning committee is a public meeting, and there will be an opportunity for people to speak as long as they have registered in advance with the town council, via penryntowncouncil.co.uk