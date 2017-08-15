A group from Falmouth charity FalCare enjoyed an afternoon of fun watching the jousting at Pendennis Castle recently.

Customers of the charity were able to attend the event after a fundraising evening raised more than £1,000 and brought the charity to the attention of English Heritage, which runs the castle.

The organisation then offered to give the group free entry to the castle, to allow the funds that had been raised to "be stretched even further."

The group decided to visit the castle on during one of it's medieval jousting days, meaning they were able to watch knights in combat, see jesters, and listen to minstrel music.

Robert Gilbert, from FalCare, said: "Somebody did a fundraiser for us and this is the result, the customers have been brought for a day out.

"It's very nice. The customers like to be out and about during the summer."