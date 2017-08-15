Falmouth Age UK enjoyed a successful summer fete recently, despite the weather threatening a wash out at the charity's day centre.

The fete had originally been planned to be held indoors and out, but everything had to be quickly brought in as the rain set in, although it didn't dampen anyone's spirits.

Staff and supporters came together to create a fete filled with stalls selling everything from bric-a-brac to books, and the cake stall which sold out - as it does every year.

And there was also a prize raffle, with staff and customers among the many winners.

Falmouth Age UK centre manager Lucy Downing said: "It was great. We had fantastic support form the local community, with a lot of prizes for the raffle. The public have been fantastic, coming to support us. It's been a wonderful day.

"All the money stays here at the Falmouth day centre, for trips and entertainment."