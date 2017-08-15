Penryn Town Council is looking for volunteers who can help it keep the town library running for longer each day.

The council has agreed to take over the running of the library from September 11, and will also be moving its offices into the same building on St Thomas Street.

This means the opening hours of the library will be extended from the current one day and two half-days each week to five days a week, and staff will be attending training sessions in the coming weeks on how to run the service.

To help sustain the new extended opening it will be creating a community volunteer programme for people who would be interested in volunteering in the library and also in the town museum.

Anyone who would like to regain or learn new skills, or socialise whilst putting something back into the community, can register their interest with Penryn Town Council on 01326 373086.