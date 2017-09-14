The former Penryn Buffs Club could become nine new apartments following after developers submitted an application for planning permission.

Amalgamated Properties Ltd is proposing to turn the building into a block of two-bedroom apartments over three floors, and has requested permission for the change of use and conversion work, following a pre-application which was positively received by Cornwall Council officers in January.

In a design and access statement accompanying the application, the scheme's architects Mike Bradbury Design states the developers "were advised that, in this particular part of Penryn, there is a need for two-bedroom apartments.

"These could be suitable for a young couple with child, starter home or perhaps retirement flat.

"One or two slightly smaller or larger properties could also be a benefit so that the new development could cater for a range of different needs if these could be accommodated."

The architects added: "The design brief also called for a fresh design approach to give the rather tired 1970s building a complete facelift.

"High standards of design were specified internally and externally with the aim of providing an attractive, energy efficient building."

As well as converting the current function rooms, bars and basement into apartments, the scheme includes soft landscaping features across half the ourdoor space and off-street parking for 11 vehicles, as well as cycle storage. Two of the ground floor apartments will have gardens and one first floor home will have a balcony.

The architects said the exterior of the building will be totally renovated, as currently "there are very few elements that have any architectural merit."

The plans have currently received one public comment, an objection from Ellie Spanswick, who wrote: "I have specific concerns about the access down Tresooth Lane. There are already several people who don't live at Treveth flats who park in the private spaces allocated for Treveth residents, and a number who live on Commercial Road or Tresooth Lane who see fit to park on the kerbs either side of the road.

"There are also a number of vehicles regularly parked in the existing car parking area of the RAOB site... and I would be concerned about where these existing vehicles will now park if the site should be converted.

"Though the building is currently a bit of a 'scruffy eye sore', plans to put nine flats in there does seem excessive."

The application can be viewed and commented on at Cornwall Council's planning website, using reference number PA17/07789.