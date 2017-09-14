AN award winning paramedic who had an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable patient has lost his claim for unfair dismissal and been ordered to pay nearly £19,000 in legal costs.

Alan Mitchell was sacked for gross misconduct after it was found he had exchanged over 300 texts with the woman while he worked at Falmouth Ambulance station

A Falmouth paramedic has been told to pay £18,750 in costs after losing a legal claim for unfair dismissal for allegedly “behaving inappropriately” towards a vulnerable patient.

Mr Alan Mitchell who denied the allegation had been employed by the South West Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

He made his legal claim against the Trust at a Bodmin Employment Tribunal hearing in June at which tribunal judge Mr Nicolas Roper said he would announce his decision at a later date.

Two days ago he said he had found in favour of the respondents.

In his report Mr Roper said that Mr Mitchell who was based at Falmouth ambulance station, lost his job from circumstances arising from his personal relationship with a woman patient, referred to as KB.

“The claimant attended in a professional capacity and has never denied that they subsequently had a personal relationship,” said Mr Roper.

“There has never been any suggestion that the relationship was in any way amorous or sexual. However, she was a vulnerable patient with mental health issues which included post traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation.

“On July 15 2015 the respondents received a safeguarding referral from the relevant local authority department. KB had complained about the claimant’s conduct to her community psychiatric nurse.

“The matter was referred to the local authority and to the police and subsequently to the respondents. The referral said: “Alan Mitchell works as a paramedic in the Truro area. He met KB when he went to her address on two occasions in a professional capacity. The woman reported that he pressurised her into meeting up with her which she did on Friday May 8. He tried to persuade her to allow him to come back to her but she resisted.’”

The referral said that Mr Mitchell also asked her for relationship advice. It said he was a professional who appeared to have crossed professional boundaries and appeared to be a risk. The woman said she was concerned about further contact and that he made her feel uncomfortable.

The ambulance service alleged Mr Mitchell had “behaved inappropriately towards a patient who was a vulnerable adult.” They said the pair had exchanged 300 texts.

An investigation was carried out and Mr Mitchell was eventually dismissed.

Defending himself he criticised the service for failing to provide the appropriate evidence in dealing with his situation.

Apart from the relationship with KB, Mr Mitchell was also allegedly involved in a dispute over a call to a clinical hub concerning the woman, when he advised her to come out of her house while his ambulance was passing so it could be logged as an emergency pick up, known as a ‘running job.’

He denied he had done anything wrong and said he had acted in “accordance with normal procedures.”

Mr Roper said:”The claimant’s dismissal was fair and reasonable in all the circumstances of the case and I therefore dismiss the claim for unfair dismissal.”

In awarding costs of £18,750 to the trust Mr Roper said that solicitors’ costs had amounted to £13,000 and counsel’s fees had been £5,250.

The tribunal was told that Mr Mitchell had £500 savings and no income but was trying to establish a teaching service relating to sailing.

her in a professional capacity and has never denied that they subsequently had a personal relationship,” said Mr Roper.

“There has never been any suggestion that the relationship was in any way amorous or sexual. However, she was a vulnerable patient with mental health issues which included post traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation.

“On July 15 2015 the respondents received a safeguarding referral from the relevant local authority department. KB had complained about the claimant’s conduct to her community psychiatric nurse.

“The matter was referred to the local authority and to the police and subsequently to the respondents. The referral stated: ‘What are we worried about ? Alan Mitchell works as a paramedic in the Truro area. He met KB when he attended her address on two occasions in a professional capacity. KB has reported that he has pressurised to meeting up with her which she did on Friday May 8. He tried to persuade her to allow him to come back to her but she resisted.’

‘Also was asking for relationship advice from her. He’s a professional and appears to have crossed professional boundaries. Appears to be a risk.....what are they worried about ? KB is concerned about further contact and that he makes her feel uncomfortable.’”

The respondents alleged Mr Mitchell had “behaved inappropriately towards a patient who was a vulnerable adult.” They said the couple had exchanged 300 texts.

An investigation was carried out and Mr Mitchell was eventually dismissed.

Mr Mitchell criticised the respondents for failing to provide the appropriate evidence in dealing with his situation.

Apart from the relationship with KB Mr Mitchell was also allegedly involved in a dispute over a call to a clinical hub.

He denied he had done anything wrong and said he had acted in” accordance with normal procedures.”

Mr Roper said :”The claimant’s dismissal was fair and reasonable in all the circumstances of the case and I therefore dismiss the claim for unfair dismissal.”

In awarding costs of £18,750 to the Trust Mr Roper said that solicitors’ costs had amounted to £13,000 and counsel’s fees had been £5,250.

The tribunal was told that Mr Mitchell had £500 savings, no income but was trying to establish a teaching service and module relating to offshore sailing.