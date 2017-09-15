Police have said the death of a teenager found unconscious at a Falmouth home is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said the 19 year old man was found unconscious at "the upmarket enclave of Maenporth."

Ambulance paramedics were called to the rear of the property in Trelawney Close, a private road near Maenporth, just after 1am on Sunday, and the teenager was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, but later died.

The force said enquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the death, but it is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report has been filed for the coroner.