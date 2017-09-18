A cyclist was taken to hospital with head injuries and roads in Penryn were closed following a crash on Sunday morning.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a Kia was involved in a collision with a cyclist at the Kernick roundabout just before 9am.
The 35 year old, male cyclist was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro with head injuries, although a force spokesperson said they were "not as serious as first thought." Road closures at 10:50am.
The crash led to the closure of the A39 from Hill Head roundabout to Treliever roundabout in both directions, as well as Antron Hill, which was lifted shortly before 11am.
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?