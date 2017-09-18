A cyclist was taken to hospital with head injuries and roads in Penryn were closed following a crash on Sunday morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a Kia was involved in a collision with a cyclist at the Kernick roundabout just before 9am.

The 35 year old, male cyclist was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro with head injuries, although a force spokesperson said they were "not as serious as first thought." Road closures at 10:50am.

The crash led to the closure of the A39 from Hill Head roundabout to Treliever roundabout in both directions, as well as Antron Hill, which was lifted shortly before 11am.