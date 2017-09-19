A cancer survivor from Penryn has gone from having "long, invasive surgery" to hauling an articulated lorry with his mates, all in the space of 12 months.

Steve Hill was originally diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago, at the age of 49, and said he was "mind blown" with the diagnosis.

He said: "It turned my life upside down along with my family's life too.

"After much consideration, I chose to have a radical prostatectomy, only for the following year to be told that the cancer had returned."

Steve had a six week course of radiotherapy, but the cancer returned again the following year, when he went to the Royal Marsden Cancer Hospital in London for a second opinion.

He said: "They told me they could stop the cancer but it would involve a long invasive operation in which I would have my bladder removed.

"The operation was successful and 12 months on its time for me to pull together and give something back to these hospitals."

Now Steve is looking to show he is as fit as ever as with two fundraising events to be held on November 11, including taking part in a four man lorry pull.

As part of a fun day at Heartlands, Steve and three others will appear before the crowds at midday, where they intend to pull an articulated lorry unit for a distance of 240 metres.

Then in the evening, he will be at the Alverton Hotel from 7pm where he will be holding a charity auction.

He is hoping to drum up support, so as many people as possible will turn up to both events and make donations towards his cause.

He added: "We need your support to do this, just as much as I needed the hospitals to help me."